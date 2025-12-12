Friday, December 12, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
House Democrats release photos of Trump, Clinton from Epstein's estate

The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release

Donald Trump, Trump

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

House Democrats released a selection of photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including some of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and the former Prince Andrew.

The 19 photos released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release.

The photos were released without captions or context and included a black-and-white image of Trump alongside six women whose faces were blacked out.

 

The committee did not say why their faces were blacked out.

Several of the photos have already circulated in the public. Democrats pledged to continue to release photos in the days and weeks ahead, as they look to pressure Trump over his Republican administration's earlier refusal to release documents in the Epstein probe.

It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends, said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the photos.

Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, has said that he parted ways with him long before he faced the sex trafficking charges. Clinton, too, has minimised his relationship with Epstein, acknowledging that he travelled on Epstein's private jet but saying through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of the late financier's crimes. Clinton also has never been accused of misconduct by Epstein's known victims.

Andrew lost his royal titles and privileges this year amid new revelations of his ties to Epstein, though he has denied wrongdoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Bill Clinton United States

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

