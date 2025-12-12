Friday, December 12, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Khamenei slams US for 'expansionism' after Venezuela tanker seizure

Khamenei slams US for 'expansionism' after Venezuela tanker seizure

The remarks by Iran's supreme leader were in reference to Washington's increased pressure tactics over South America, particularly Venezuela

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following Washington's escalating pressure campaign against Venezuela and its government, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday took a sharp swipe at the United States, accusing it of pursuing "territorial expansionism" in parts of Latin America while speaking about global resistance to foreign pressure.

In a post on X, Khamenei wrote "withstanding enemy pressures is Resistance," adding that such pressure may take different forms, including expansionist goals or attempts to influence cultural and social identity.

"Withstanding enemy pressures is Resistance. The goal of such pressure may be territorial expansionism - like what the US is now doing in some Latin American countries - or it may involve cultural & religious matters, or pressure to change people's lifestyles & their identities," Khamenei stated in his post.

 

The remarks by Iran's supreme leader were in reference to Washington's increased pressure tactics over South America, particularly Venezuela and came a day after US President Donald Trump stated that Washington had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. A large tanker, very large. Largest one ever seized, actually."

Also Read

Henrique Braun, Coca-Cola

With Trump watching, Coca-Cola makes clear its new CEO is American

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order seeking to limit state-level AI regulation via lawsuits

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

Tanker seizure just the start of Trump's pressure campaign on Venezuela

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on December 11

Trump shows willingness to support Ukraine's security in peace deal

The Warner Bros. Discovery Techwood office campus in Atlanta

Trump's intervention in Warner Bros sale pushes limits of executive power

According to CNN, the tanker, named Skipper and previously known as Adisa, was transporting Venezuelan crude. It had been sanctioned by the US in 2022 for facilitating oil trades on behalf of Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

Following Trump's comment, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed the seizure of the tanker, noting that the ship was transporting "sanctioned oil" from Venezuela and Iran.

"Today, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, executed a seizure warrant for a crude oil tanker used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran. For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the United States due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organisations. This seizure, off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely--and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues," Bondi said in a post on X, sharing unclassified visuals of the seizure.

The operation is part of a broader US campaign to pressure Venezuela, which has involved deploying thousands of troops and a carrier strike group to the Caribbean, targeting suspected drug vessels, and issuing repeated warnings to President Maduro, CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apple India

US appeals court backs Apple contempt ruling, allows iPhone app store fees

Reddit

Reddit challenges Australia's law banning under-16s from social media

Myanmar flag

Strike on hospital in rebel-controlled area of Myanmar kills 34, injures 80

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

US sanctions Maduro's nephews as pressure campaign against Venezuela grows

Lulumelon CEO Calvin McDonalds

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald to step down after year of weak sales in US

Topics : Donald Trump Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Trump administration Venezuela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon