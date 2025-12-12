Friday, December 12, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US sanctions Maduro's nephews as pressure campaign against Venezuela grows

The new sanctions on Franqui Flores, Carlos Flores and Efrain Campo come a day after Trump announced that the US had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

The US imposed sanctions on three nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, among others, on Thursday as President Donald Trump looks to inflict further pressure on the South American nation.

The new sanctions on Franqui Flores, Carlos Flores and Efrain Campo come a day after Trump announced that the US had seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Also included in the sanctions are Panamanian businessman Ramon Carretero Napolitano, six firms and six Venezuela-flagged ships accused of transporting Venezuelan oil.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control published the list of sanctions on Thursday.

The sanctions are meant to deny them access to any property or financial assets held in the US, and the penalties are intended to prevent US companies and citizens from doing business with them. Banks and financial institutions that violate that restriction expose themselves to sanctions or enforcement actions.

 

This is not the first time Maduro's family has been involved in a political tit-for-tat.

In October 2022, Venezuela freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing Flores and Campo, who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions.

The US' latest actions against Venezuela follow a series of deadly strikes the US has conducted on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, which have killed at least 87 people since early September.

Trump has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and asserted the US is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Trump administration Venezuelan crisis Venezuela

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

