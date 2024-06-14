Houthi crackdown: Rebels launch missile attack on cargo ship. Top points

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday hit commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden, striking the M/V Verbena with two anti-ship cruise missiles. The attack ignited a fire on board and severely injured one civilian mariner, according to reports.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre and private security firm Ambrey both reported the incident, with Ambrey noting a distress call from the vessel after it was struck by a missile.



10 Updates on the latest Houthis attacks

1. The M/V Verbena is a bulk cargo carrier flagged under Palau, owned by a Ukrainian company, and operated by a Polish firm.

2. The cargo ship is carrying wood and was sailing from Malaysia to Italy when it was attacked.

3. The injured mariner was airlifted by a US helicopter to a nearby vessel for medical treatment.

4. The attack is part of a broader campaign by the Houthis amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Following the attack, the Houthis claimed responsibility not only for the strike on the Verbena but also for attacks on two other ships in the Red Sea.

5. The US Central Command reported that the Houthis launched two ballistic missiles in the Red Sea, but that did not cause significant damage or injuries.

6. A third projectile caused minor damage to another vessel, allowing it to continue its journey.

7. The US Central Command has since destroyed a Houthi drone boat, two patrol boats, and one airborne drone in the Red Sea.

In addition to maritime attacks, United Nations (UN) staff and aid workers have been detained by the Houthi rebels.

8. Houthis detained three staff members from the Washington-based National Democratic Institute (NDI) earlier this month, along with UN staff and aid workers.

9. On Thursday, six UN agencies and three international humanitarian organisations called for the release of 17 detained staff members.

10. This appeal was supported by several nations and the European Union ahead of a UN Security Council meeting, where UN special envoy Hans Grundberg highlighted the Houthis' incommunicado detention of these individuals.

The NDI, a democracy promotion organisation funded by the US government, condemned the detentions, calling for the immediate release of all unjustly held individuals. The institute, which has worked in Yemen since 1993, described the detentions as "arbitrary and inhumane."

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis live in Yemen’s northwestern Saada province, predominately practising the Zaydi form of Shiism. The Houthi insurgency, which began over a decade ago, has evolved from its Zaydi roots into a broader movement against Yemen's central government.

Since November, the Houthis have launched over 50 attacks on shipping, resulting in the deaths of three sailors, the seizure of one vessel, and the sinking of another, according to the US Maritime Administration.

The Houthis claim their attacks aim to halt the war and support Palestinians. However, these attacks often target vessels unrelated to the conflict.

