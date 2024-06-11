Business Standard
HSBC adds more than 300 to China's headcount after Citi wealth acquisition

The portfolio acquisition demonstrates HSBC's commitment to the Chinese market

HSBC

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC said on Tuesday it had boosted its headcount in China by more than 300, as the Asia-focused lender completed the acquisition of Citigroup's consumer wealth portfolio in the world's second-largest economy.
 
The portfolio of investment assets and deposits and clients across 11 major cities in mainland China has also been integrated into HSBC as part of the acquisition of the business, the London-headquartered bank said.
 
The completion of the acquisition adds to a list of moves by HSBC to expand in China, one of its key markets, as Europe's largest lender vows to exit less profitable geographies to focus on its key revenue generator, Asia.
 
The portfolio acquisition demonstrates HSBC's "commitment to the Chinese market and to helping our clients diversify their assets and enhance their long-term returns," said Nuno Matos, CEO of the bank's wealth and personal banking business.
 
In 2023, HSBC in mainland China grew wealth invested assets by 53 per cent and its wealth client base by more than 30 per cent year on year, the bank said in a statement.
 
The deal, announced last October, covers total deposits and investment asset under management of about $3.6 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

