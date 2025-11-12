Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Hurricane Melissa: Death toll rises to 45 in Jamaica, 15 still missing

Hurricane Melissa: Death toll rises to 45 in Jamaica, 15 still missing

Helicopters have been dropping food and other basic supplies in those two communities, said Alvin Gayle, director general of Jamaica's emergency management office

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Storm has displaced 30,000 households, with 1,100 people still living in 88 emergency shelters that remain open (Photo: Reuters)

AP San Juan
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of confirmed deaths from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica rose to 45, with 15 other people missing, authorities said Tuesday.

The death toll is expected to rise, with officials still trying to reach two towns that remain cut off since the catastrophic Category 5 storm made landfall in western Jamaica on Oct 28.

Helicopters have been dropping food and other basic supplies in those two communities, said Alvin Gayle, director general of Jamaica's emergency management office.

He said the storm has displaced 30,000 households, with 1,100 people still living in 88 emergency shelters that remain open.

Nearly three dozen roadways remain blocked as crews continue to remove debris, Gayle said.

 

Also Read

flights, planes

2 dead after small plane on relief mission to Jamaica crashes near Florida

A drone view shows streets covered with mud, after Hurricane Melissa passed the Catherine Hall community in Montego Bay, Jamaica, October 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Dozens dead as Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Cuba and Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Hurricane Melissa charges toward eastern Cuba after devastating Jamaica

Hurricane

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica braces for strongest storm in nearly 2 centuries

storm, market return

Caribbean nations brace for Hurricane Melissa as it upgrades to category 4

Officials noted that 50 per cent of customers have mobile service, and more than 70 per cent of customers now have water.

Meanwhile, crews have restored power to more than 60 per cent of customers.

This is a solid milestone given the scale of destruction, said Hugh Grant, president and CEO of Jamaica's power company.

He noted that power was restored Tuesday to Montego Bay's international airport.

Hurricane Melissa was one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. It shredded Jamaica's western region and then made landfall in eastern Cuba, where it destroyed homes and crops.

The storm also unleased heavy flooding in southwestern Haiti, where it was blamed for at least 43 deaths.

Aid has been pouring into the three nations as people struggle to recover from the storm.

On Monday, the US government announced an additional $10 million in funds for Jamaica and another $2.5 million for Haiti, for a total of nearly $37 million for the nations affected, including Cuba and the Bahamas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zohran Mamdani during an election night event in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Nov. 4

Trump aides review funds for New York City after Mamdani's mayoral win

Asian economy, Asia, sea, sunset, ship, water, tarvel, tourism

Asia's rich lack succession plans as private wealth nears $99 trn by 2029

BBC

UK govt defends BBC amid Trump lawsuit threat, backs its role and integrity

Jamie Dimon

Trump plans dinner with Jamie Dimon, Wall Street executives at White House

Thailand

Thailand halts Trump-brokered deal with Cambodia after landmine blast

Topics : Hurricane West Indies storm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon