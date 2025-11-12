Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump plans dinner with Jamie Dimon, Wall Street executives at White House

The dinner comes as Trump faces rising political pressure on the economy and affordability - issues that anchored Democratic electoral wins in New Jersey and Virginia last week

Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is among the attendees | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

By Josh Wingrove and Hadriana Lowenkron
 
President Donald Trump will host financial industry executives for dinner Wednesday at the White House, according to two officials familiar with the plans, the latest effort by the administration to bring the country’s business elite behind his policies. 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is among the attendees, one of the officials said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to detail the president’s plans. JPMorgan declined to comment.
 
CBS News, which first reported the dinner, said Adena Friedman, Nasdaq Inc.’s chair and chief executive officer, was also among those invited.
 
 
The dinner comes as Trump faces rising political pressure on the economy and affordability — issues that anchored Democratic electoral wins in New Jersey and Virginia last week.

Trump boosted his support among Wall Street’s elite in the 2024 campaign with promises to lower taxes and enact sweeping deregulation that spurred optimism over his economic agenda. While Trump signed into law a tax cut measure that made permanent many provisions favored by business and has moved to scale back government regulations, other policies have tested that relationship.
 
Trump’s sweeping country-by-country and sectoral tariffs have rattled financial markets and raised costs on imported goods. His attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have raised worries about the autonomy of the central bank. And a crackdown on immigration, including new high fees for visas designed to bring in top talent, risks straining the labor supply for businesses. 
 
The president has also targeted banks over what he’s termed political discrimination, acting against practices that he said caused some conservatives to be denied access to financial services for ideological reasons, even as the nation’s top financial institutions have denied rejecting business on such grounds.
 
Trump and Dimon have had an at times contentious relationship, but the two have tempered their remarks more recently. The president and CEO met in July at the Oval Office, where the two discussed the economy and regulation.
 
Trump has touted visits by other corporate leaders to the White House throughout his term to highlight domestic projects as he looks to bolster manufacturing at home. 
 
In September, he held a dinner with tech industry executives including Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, that saw Silicon Valley leaders pledge to boost investments in the US, in particular on artificial intelligence, a sector the administration has sought to bolster. 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

