Business Standard
Home / World News / IMF, Ukraine reach deal that would give access to $1.1 bn in financial aid

IMF, Ukraine reach deal that would give access to $1.1 bn in financial aid

The IMF is a key international lender to Kyiv and its four-year $15.6 billion programme is a crucial part of a bigger global economic support package to Ukraine

IMF, International Monetary Fund

The IMF urged the Kyiv government, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffled last week, to 'respect financing constraints and debt sustainability objectives'. | Representational

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine that would give the war-torn country access to about $1.1 billion in financial assistance.
 
The agreement follows what Kyiv said on Tuesday were "difficult" talks and is subject to approval by the fund's executive board, which the IMF said in a statement is expected to happen in "coming weeks".
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The IMF is a key international lender to Kyiv and its four-year $15.6 billion programme is a crucial part of a bigger global economic support package to Ukraine as it gears up for a third winter trying to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion.
 
 
"Russia's war in Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact on the country and its people," Gavin Gray, who led the IMF's monitoring mission to Kyiv for the fifth review of the lending programme, said in a statement.
 
"Skillful policymaking, the adaptability of households and firms, and robust external financing has helped support macroeconomic and financial stability."
 
The IMF, however, said that the risks to Ukraine "remain exceptionally high" with an economic slowdown expected due to the impact of the war on labour market and Russia's continued attacks on the energy infrastructure, among other factors.
 

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris presses more forceful case against Trump than Biden did on issues

Explosion

Explosion at US military facility in Iraq ahead of Iranian prez visit

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

US elections: Key takeaways from Harris-Trump presidential debate

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery US presidential debate

UNGA

UNGA new prez calls for unity to tackle all kinds of borderless issue

Kyiv is spending about 60% of its total budget to fund its army and relies heavily on financial support from its Western partners to pay pensions and wages to public sector employees and finance social and humanitarian spending.
 
Ukraine has received about $98 billion in financial aid from its Western partners since the start of the war, finance ministry data showed.
 
The IMF urged the Kyiv government, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reshuffled last week, to "respect financing constraints and debt sustainability objectives" in the 2025 budget and look for ways to increase domestic revenues.
 
The government has said previously it plans to raise taxes and has already implemented other fiscal measures, including increasing import and excise duties.
 
Ukraine also won an agreement from bondholders to restructure and write down its debt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

GDP Growth

World Bank follows IMF. Revises India's FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7%

Pakistan flag

Pakistan eyes $4 bn from West Asian banks to plug external financing gaps

growth gdp economy

India's GDP growth slowed down to six-quarter low of 6% in Q1 FY25: ICRA

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Krishnamurthy, Subramanian

Centre has done far better in reforms, states need to pull up: Subramanian

Pakistan flag

Making good progress with IMF to get board approval: Pak finance minister

Topics : International Monetary Fund Financial aid Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon