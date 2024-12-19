Business Standard

Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years

The 1 per cent growth rate this year was the highest it has been since 2001, and it was a marked contrast to the record low of 0.2 per cent set in 2021 at the height of pandemic restrictions

Immigration this year increased by 2.8 million people, partly because of a new method of counting. | Photo: pexels

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Immigration to the United States in 2024 drove US population growth to its fastest rate in 23 years as the nation surpassed 340 million residents, the US Census Bureau said Thursday.

The 1 per cent growth rate this year was the highest it has been since 2001, and it was a marked contrast to the record low of 0.2 per cent set in 2021 at the height of pandemic restrictions on travel to the United States, according to the annual population estimates.

Immigration this year increased by 2.8 million people, partly because of a new method of counting that adds people who were admitted for humanitarian reasons. Net international migration accounted for 84 per cent of the nation's 3.3 million-person increase between 2023 and 2024.

 

Births outnumbered deaths in the United States by almost 519,000 between 2023 and 2024, which was an improvement over the historic low of 146,000 in 2021 but still well below the highs of previous decades.

The group of people being included in the international migration estimates are those who enter the country through humanitarian parole, which has been granted for seven decades by Republican and Democratic presidential administrations to people unable to use standard immigration routes because of time pressure or their government's poor relations with the US.

The Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based research organization, said last week that more than 5.8 million people were admitted under various humanitarian policies from 2021 to 2024.

Capturing the number of new immigrants is the most difficult part of the annual US population estimates. Although the newly announced change in methodology is unrelated, the timing comes a month before a return to the White House of President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised mass deportations of people in the United States illegally.

The population estimates provide the official population counts each year between the once-a-decade census for the United States, the 50 states, counties and metro areas. The figures are used for distributing trillions of dollars in federal funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : immigration population United States

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

