Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 11:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in bind

Government shutdown at risk as Trump's demands put Speaker Johnson in bind

Trump said early Thursday that Johnson will easily remain speaker for the next Congress if he acts decisively and tough in coming up with a new plan to also increase the debt limit

Donald Trump

Trump's allies even floated the far-fetched idea of giving billionaire Elon Musk the speaker's gavel. | File Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A government shutdown at risk, House Speaker Mike Johnson is fighting to figure out how to meet President-elect Donald Trump's sudden demands and keep his own job while federal offices are being told to prepare to shutter operations ahead of Friday's midnight deadline.

Trump said early Thursday that Johnson will easily remain speaker for the next Congress if he acts decisively and tough in coming up with a new plan to also increase the debt limit, a stunning request just before the Christmas holidays that has put the beleaguered speaker in a bind.

And if not, the president-elect warned of trouble ahead for Johnson and Republicans in Congress.

 

Anybody that supports a bill that doesn't take care of the Democrat quicksand known as the debt ceiling should be primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible, Trump told Fox News Digital.

The chaotic turn of events, coming days before Friday's midnight deadline to fund the government and as lawmakers were preparing to head home for the holidays, sparks a familiar reminder of what it's like in Trump-run Washington.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Georgia court disqualifies district Attorney Willis from Trump 2020 case

Crackers being sold on carts amid ban in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. With an AQI of 268 on Tuesday, city's air quality remained in the ‘poor' category | Photo: Anushka Bhardwaj

News updates: Delhi govt imposes 'perpetual ban' on firecrackers in city

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia ready to compromise with Donald Trump on Ukraine war, says Putin

'Nasty trap': Trump and Musk oppose stopgap bill, US govt shutdown looms

'Nasty trap': Trump and Musk oppose stopgap bill, US govt shutdown looms

Donald Trump

Could Canada become 51st US state? Donald Trump thinks it's a 'great idea'

Trump led Republicans into the longest government shutdown in history during the 2018 Christmas season, and interrupted the holidays in 2020 by tanking a bipartisan Covid-relief bill and forcing a do-over.

For Johnson, who faces his own problems ahead of a January 3 House vote to remain speaker, Trump's demands kept him working long into the night to broker a new deal. Vice President-elect JD Vance joined the late-night meetings at the Capitol, bringing his young son in pajamas.

Trump's allies even floated the far-fetched idea of giving billionaire Elon Musk the speaker's gavel, since the speaker is not required to be a member of the Congress.

We had a productive meeting. We're going to continue to work through the night, in the morning to get, to get an agreement, said Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., as he left the speaker's office late Wednesday.

But adding an increase in the debt ceiling to the package is a show-stopper for Republicans who routinely vote against more borrowing. The current debt limit expires in 2025 and Trump wants it off the table before he joins the White House.

As senior Republicans broke from a Thursday morning meeting in the House speaker's office there was no resolution yet.

Rep. Tom Emmer, the third-ranking Republican in leadership, said the situation was fluid.

Federal funding is scheduled to expire at midnight Friday, a current temporary government funding bill running out as Congress was preparing a new one to keep things running for a few months.

The bipartisan compromise brokered between Johnson and the Democrats, whose support will be needed in the deeply split House and Senate to ensure passage, also tacked on much-anticipated disaster aid USD 100.4 billion for states hard hit by Hurricanes Helen and Milton and other natural calamities.

But the 1,500-page bill outraged conservatives for its spending and extras.

Musk, in his new foray into politics, led the charge. The wealthiest man in the world used his social media platform X to amplify the unrest, and GOP lawmakers were besieged with phone calls to their offices telling them to oppose the plan.

Trump announced his own displeasure late Wednesday, and told Johnson to start over with the new demand on the debt limit, something that generally takes months to negotiate and that his own party generally opposes.

House Democrats emerged from a closed-door meeting Thursday angry about the collapse of bipartisan legislation, saying a deal is a deal and they were standing by the agreement they reached with Johnson and Republicans.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said a government shutdown would hurt the economy and federal workers who won't get paid.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump don't have to worry about that. They'll be dining on caviar at Mar-a-Lago, McGovern said. They live in an alternative universe, so none of this affects them. But if affects the people I represent. And I'm pissed we're in this situation right now.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said, Elon Musk has pulled the rug out from underneath Mike Johnson. But we have an agreement, and we expect that agreement to be vindicated and fulfilled.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget had provided initial communication to agencies about lapse planning last week, according to an official at the agency.

Late Wednesday, the Republicans floated a new idea for a scaled-back bill that would simply keep the government running and provide the disaster assistance to hurricane ravaged regions.

But almost as soon as it was being mentioned, Trump posted on social media he didn't like that plan either.

Scalise said he understands Trump wants to start the presidency on a sound footing and we want him to as well."  But, Scalise said, "obviously we've got to get through this first and we're going to get it resolved, hopefully tomorrow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin, Zelenskyy rule out renewal of key gas transit deal for Europe

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Suspect in killing of UnitedHealth executive transferred to NYPD custody

US flag, US, united states

US existing home sales increase 4.8% to eight-month high in November

US job

US weekly unemployment claims unexpectedly fall 22,000 to 220,000

Bank of England, England

BoE keeps interest rates steady at 4.75%, but MPC members split on decision

Topics : Donald Trump US President Trump US Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon