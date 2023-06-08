close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zelenskyy visits flooded area as five dead in Russian-occupied town

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson on Thursday to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach

AP Kherson (Ukraine)
Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. AP/PTI

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson on Thursday to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach.

The Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram account that he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support, and try to stanch vast environmental damage.

Zelenskyy also raised the prospect of funding allocations to help compensate residents and businesses driven from their homes and offices by rising waters.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town 5 kilometres from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV Thursday that five of seven local residents who had been declared missing following the dam breach have died. The two remaining people have been found and efforts were being made to evacuate them, Vladimir Leontyev added.

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper river, which has become part of the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the more than 15-month-old war, officials said.

The true scale of the disaster is yet to emerge in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people.

Also Read

Damage to Russian-occupied dam submerges Ukrainian island community

Floodwaters engulf areas of Ukraine after dam breach as hundreds evacuated

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam, warns of rampant flooding

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

Ukraine's Kherson without power after heavy Russian shelling, two dead

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

NASA's Parker Solar Probe detects fine structure of source of solar wind

UNICEF concerned by Taliban move to bar int'l NGOs from education sector

UK to lead way on AI safety with first global summit: PM Rishi Sunak

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

Photo: WhatsApp Channels
2 min read

WTC Final: 'Hopefully I don't get dropped too much ', says ton-up Head

Australia's Travis Head and Steven Smith at the end of the first day's play in World Test Championships Final. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs
2 min read

BluSmart places order for 500 units of MG's ZS EV electric vehicle

MG ZS EV.
2 min read

Most Popular

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Hyundai
3 min read

LIVE: Monsoon reaches parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Sitrang
2 min read

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon