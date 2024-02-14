Sensex (    %)
                        
In a first, Alaskapox virus claims life of elderly man in US: 5 points

Alaskapox virus: Also known as AKPV, the virus is transmitted from small mammals and is related to smallpox, cowpox and mpox. Its symptoms include rash, swollen lymph nodes and joint or muscle pain

Also known as AKPV, the virus is transmitted from small mammals and is related to smallpox, cowpox. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Alaskapox recorded its first known fatality after claiming the life of an elderly man in the US state of Alaska, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. First discovered in the US state after which it is named, six cases of the virus have been reported so far since 2015.

Also known as AKPV, the virus is transmitted from small mammals and is related to smallpox, cowpox and mpox, according to health officials. Its symptoms include rash, swollen lymph nodes and joint or muscle pain.
Things we know so far about Alaskapox: 5 points

1) The deceased elderly man had been suffering from the disease since November last year. He died in late January, the health officials revealed. Though, they noted that the man had also been battling cancer and had a compromised immune system.

No human-to-human transmission till now

2) All recorded cases have been reported from the Fairbanks area, located about 483 kilometres from the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska. The officials added that no human-to-human transmission has occurred so far.

3) Despite the virus’ discovery in 2015, it is unclear the exact nature of transmission but researchers believe that it jumps from animals to humans. According to health officials, the tests carried out on several species of small mammals in the Fairbanks area, has shown evidence of the virus. At least one domestic pet was also found to have tested positive for the infection, they said.

Contact with wildlife attributed to disease spread

4) According to the Guardian, the deceased man was in frequent contact with a stray cat at his home. When tested, the feline turned negative for the virus but hunted small mammals. The Health officials believe the virus may have been passed on via the paws of the cat when it scratched the man.

The health bulletin said a “notable” scratch near the armpit area was seen, where the first symptom – a red lesion – appeared.

Health advisory 

5) The health advisory urged the Alaskan population to practise regular washing of hands and clothes. The people with skin lesions, which could have been possibly caused due to the virus, have been asked to cover the affected area with a bandage. The advisory also urged federal health precautions around wildlife in Alaska.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

