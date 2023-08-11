India advises its citizens to leave violence-hit Niger as soon as possible

India on Friday advised its nationals residing in violence-hit Niger to leave that country as soon as possible in view of escalating violence there.

At present, around 250 Indians are living in Niger that has witnessed widespread protests and violence following last month's coup, according to officials.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs said those who may be planning to travel to Niger should reconsider their plans until the situation normalises.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing that India is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Niger.

"In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible," he said.

"They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security," he added, reading out the advisory.

Also Read French embassy in Niger attacked as protesters with Russian flags march President Bazoum's government has been removed, say Niger soldiers Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken Niger's neighbours, UN looking to reduce tension with last-minute diplomacy G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India Niger crisis: Govt asks Indian nationals to leave 'as soon as possible' UBS ends Swiss govt's rescue packages that aided Credit Suisse takeover Isro congratulates Russia on the launch of Luna-25 mission to Moon Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif

"All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously," he said.

"Indian nationals can reach emergency contact in the Embassy of India, Niamey (+ 227 9975 9975) for any assistance," he said.

A number of European countries evacuated their citizens from Niger.

On July 26, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani seized power in Niger overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum by staging a coup.

Following the coup, 62-year-old Gen Tchiani declared himself as the head of the 'National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland'.