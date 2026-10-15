India condemns alleged mass shooting plot targeting Hindu temple in US

India has condemned an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu place of worship in Illinois, the United States, and called for zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence. The India has condemned an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu place of worship in Illinois, the United States, and called for zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot was particularly disturbing and urged US authorities to ensure the safety of the Indian community.

What did India say?

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed concern over reports of an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. He also highlighted references to violence against people of Indian origin in the alleged plot.

India acknowledged the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

The ministry said the incident added to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. It called for greater vigilance, decisive action against those responsible and measures to prevent similar incidents.

India has also called on US authorities to thoroughly investigate the case and bring those responsible to justice.

What do we know so far?

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, Illinois, was arrested over the alleged plan to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.

According to PTI, investigators recovered a manifesto containing white supremacist views and references to violence against people of Indian origin.

The alleged plot was brought to the police's attention after the suspect’s co-workers reported disturbing digital messages. These reportedly included a document outlining a mass shooting plan and photographs of tactical equipment.