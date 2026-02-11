Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India hosts BRICS Sherpas, Sous Sherpas to set agenda for 2026 chairship

The BRICS Sherpas and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates participated in the meeting

The Sherpas and other officials also jointly called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 11 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

India has presented to BRICS nations its priorities for its chairship of the grouping under the theme 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability'.

New Delhi apprised the focus areas to the member nations at the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas that was held from February 9 to 10 in the national capital.

The BRICS Sherpas and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates participated in the meeting.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

 

It has emerged as an influential group representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

The Sherpas and other officials also jointly called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"During the meeting, India presented the priorities for its chairship in 2026 under the theme 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability'," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

It said several ministries and departments of the government presented India's priorities and proposed activities under various BRICS thematic areas, including cooperation in health, agriculture, climate change, energy, innovation, security and counter-terrorism.

"Further, there was a productive exchange of views on institutional development of the BRICS grouping," the MEA said.

It said the BRICS members and partner countries appreciated the theme and priorities identified by India for its chairship.

BRICS BRICS Summit International News

Feb 11 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

