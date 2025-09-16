India jumps a place on innovation ladder, leads Central, South Asia pack

The Global Innovation Index (GII) ranks 139 world economies according to their innovation capabilities. In its 18th edition, India ranks 38th overall, from 39th last year, and a 10-place jump from 2020 (48). The country leads the pack among the 37 lower middle-income group economies and also ranks first among the 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia. Strong policy support, growing R&D investment, and a vibrant startup ecosystem have propelled India's rise as a global innovation hub. Consisting of roughly 80 indicators, grouped into innovation inputs and outputs, the GII aims to capture the multi-dimensional facets of innovation.
India performed better in innovation outputs than innovation inputs in 2025. The country's R&D investments fell to 7.8% in 2019-20, However, in the decade (2010-20) it rose 3.1%.
India’s technology adoption — fuelled by robust digital infrastructure, AI uptake, and government initiatives — has propelled it to 39th place, a significant leap from 81st in 2015.