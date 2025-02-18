Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's first private PSLV to launch TDS-1 to test 35 technologies: Isro

Isro chief in an interview with TOI revealed that the first privately manufactured PSLV will carry a technology demonstration satellite TDS-1 that will test up to 35 technologies

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Isro chairman V Narayanan

India's first privately manufactured Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), being jointly developed by HAL and L&T, will carry a technology demonstration satellite (TDS-1) to test up to 35 new Indigenous technologies.
 
In an interview with the Times of India (TOI), Isro chairman V Narayanan revealed that the first privately manufactured PSLV is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of this year.
 
Isro is guiding the private manufacturers as the new PSLV is currently in the advanced stages of realisation, the Isro chief said.
 
He also revealed that the satellite aimed to do 35 “experimental things.” The technology demonstration will involve testing the electric propulsion along with chemical propulsion.
 
 
"We are also going to demonstrate indigenous atomic clock, quantum payloads. So, a lot of things are in the store. And right now the payload is getting realised,” Narayanan added.

However, the final number of experiments is also not known. Isro is also planning to test a 300 milli-Newton (300mN) electric propulsion thruster developed at Isro’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in TDS-1. 
 
V Narayanan also revealed that Isro had also tried a 75mN thruster on the GSAT-9. The organisation earlier developed associated components like the power processing unit, control systems and propellant tankage internally. 

About NGLV

Narayan also revealed other things about Isro's Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) programme. With the NGLV, Isro will have the capacity to lift 1000 tonnes with the height of the vehicle being 93m.
 
“The NGLV will feature three propulsive stages and two strap-on boosters. The core stage will be powered by nine LOX-methane engines, each generating 110 tonnes of thrust, with a propellant loading of 475 tonnes. The second stage will use two LOX-methane engines of the same class with 128 tonnes of propellant. The upper stage will use a LOX-hydrogen cryogenic engine (the C-32) with 32 tonnes of propellant capacity,” he added.
 
Isro is in the process of developing subsystems, like engines, after completing the configuration study. 
 
According to V Narayanan, the design has been finalised for the 11 LOX-methane engines (nine in the core stage and two in the second stage). The space agency is in the process of giving clearances for fabrication. 
 
India's space agency is also in discussion with the industry partners who are under a contract for five rockets while developing necessary test facilities.

Topics : ISRO Isro’s PSLV Indian Space Research Organisation Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

