India's second tranche of humanitarian aid for Palestine arrives in Egypt

Earlier, India sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief for civilians caught up in the ongoing ground offensive by the Israeli forces in the Strip

Israel-Hamas, Gaza, Palestine

Photo: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
The second tranche of humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine has arrived in Egypt.
The aid material has been handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for further transmission to Palestine.
Sharing this on social media X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "2nd tranche of 's humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine arrives in Egypt. Relief material handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent for further transmission to Palestine."
The second Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 aircraft, carrying 32 tonnes of aid for civilians in Gaza caught up in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, departed on Sunday morning for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt.
Taking to his official handle on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to extend humanitarian assistance to Gazans, posting, "We continue to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Second @IAF_MCC C17 aircraft carrying 32 tonnes of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt."
Earlier, India sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief for civilians caught up in the ongoing ground offensive by the Israeli forces in the Strip.
The aid package comprised fluids and painkillers. The disaster relief material, weighing approximately 32 tonnes, also included tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets, among other items.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said recently that India was planning to send more humanitarian assistance to the affected civilians in the region.
He said India has always stressed the need to avoid civilian casualties in the ongoing military operations in Gaza.
"This is not about one specific facility," Bagchi said, adding, "India has always underlined the need for civilian casualties to be avoided, for humanitarian law to be observed, and to encourage any effort to provide humanitarian relief to those caught in the conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Egypt

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

