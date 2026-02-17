Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indian envoy, Russian Dy FM meet; discuss 'pressing' bilateral issues

Indian envoy, Russian Dy FM meet; discuss 'pressing' bilateral issues

The meeting came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil

India Russia Trade

India Russia Trade

Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and discussed "pressing" bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "The sides discussed the schedule of upcoming political contacts, pressing bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region."  Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of the US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.

 

The reduction included the removal of a 25-per cent tariff that Trump had slapped on India in August last year for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

India has not yet confirmed or denied Washington's claim that it has committed to stopping the procurement of Russian crude oil.

Russia has accused the US of attempting to prevent India and other countries from buying Russian oil, saying Washington was using a wide range of "coercive" measures, including tariffs, sanctions and direct prohibitions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Om Birla

India backs democratic Bangladesh: Om Birla at Tarique Rahman's swearing-in

Annular Solar Eclipse

Surya Grahan 2026: Timings, areas of visibility and occurrence in India

Tarique Rahman

BNP chief Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export

What are floating LNG plants and how are they reshaping global gas supply

Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader who sought US presidency, dies at 84

Topics : India-Russia ties Russia Crude Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProNothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance