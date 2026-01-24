Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian national among 4 dead in shooting linked to family dispute in US

Indian national among 4 dead in shooting linked to family dispute in US

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family

The victims have been identified as Kumar's wife Meemu Dogra, 43, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38, according to Gwinnett County police | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New York
An Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, according to the Indian mission in Atlanta.

The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family.

"We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family," it said on X.

 

The suspect was identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

The suspect was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, the report said.

The police responded to a call at about 2.30 am (local time) on Friday in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, the report said.

Police officials said that three children were present when the shooting began. To protect themselves, the children hid in a closet.

One of the children managed to call 911, providing critical information that allowed officers to reach the scene within minutes, investigators said. The children were unharmed and have since been picked up by a family member.

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

