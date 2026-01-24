UK PM Starmer names business adviser Chandra as special envoy to US

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his top business adviser, Varun Chandra, as the special envoy to the US on trade and investment, a statement from Starmer's office confirmed on Friday.

Reuters had earlier cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying Chandra had been appointed.

"Chandra will lead work across government to advance the UK's economic interests in the United States and drive forward trade and investment opportunities in both countries," the statement said.

The move comes amid tensions between Britain and the US over President Donald Trump's pursuit of Greenland, his comments on Nato troops staying off the front line in Afghanistan, and his Board of Peace initiative.

Chandra will work closely with veteran diplomat Christian Turner, who was named last month to replace the former ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson. Mandelson was fired in September over supportive emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Chandra, who had also interviewed for the top diplomatic spot in Washington, will be based in Britain, travelling back and forth to the US, the sources said. Turner is expected to arrive in the US next week, one of the sources said.

The appointment formalises the role Chandra has already been playing as a key liaison with top US officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the source said.

He played a key role in facilitating more than $10 billion in economic deals announced during Trump's state visit to Britain in September.

Lutnick posted a photograph with Chandra on his X account a month ago, saying, "Always great to be with Varun Chandra. He is an excellent representative of Great Britain and a trusted friend. Our partnership is deep and the future looks bright." Chandra started working for Starmer in July 2024 after a decade with Hakluyt & Co, a global strategic advisory firm, and has close ties to US business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, the source said.

The news of Chandra's appointment was first reported by Bloomberg.