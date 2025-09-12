Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Co-worker beheads Indian-origin motel manager in front of family in Texas

Co-worker beheads Indian-origin motel manager in front of family in Texas

Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, originally hailed from Karnataka and was residing in Dallas with his wife and son

Migrants,Death

On Wednesday morning, when Bob visited the motel with his family, he got into an argument with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was on Wednesday (local time) beheaded by his co-worker in front of his family in Texas following a dispute over a broken washing machine. The incident took place at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder, news agency PTI reported.

How the incident unfolded

Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, also known as Bob, originally hailed from Karnataka and was residing in Dallas with his wife and son.
 
On Wednesday morning, when Bob visited the motel with his family, he got into an argument with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine. The argument got heated after Bob asked another person to translate his orders instead of directly addressing Martinez, following which he picked up a nearby machete and brutally attacked Bob. 
 
 
According to PTI, Bob ran towards the reception, where his wife and son were waiting, to save himself. However, Martinez followed him and beheaded him in front of his family, despite their efforts to save Bob.

Also Read

Stabbing

Teen indicted for murder in fatal stabbing at Texas school track meet

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI)

LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as Vice President today

fact check, superfood

Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Gap-up start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Infosys buyback in focus

Pidilite Industries

Analysts see 23% upside in Pidilite Industries; retain 'Buy'; do you own?

 
Bob is survived by his wife and a son.

Martinez had criminal history

According to the report, Martinez was previously arrested for threats and assault in Houston. He is being held without a bond. If convicted, he may face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
 
The local Indian community came together to support Bob and his family by setting up a fundraiser to cover his funeral charges. The funeral has been scheduled for Saturday. The funds will also be used to cover the family's immediate living costs and his son's college education. 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

'There will be no Palestinian state': Israeli PM a day after warning Qatar

John Bolton, former US NSA

Navarro sought to pit Trump against Modi on trade: Ex-US NSA Bolton

China-Japan flag

Japan's armed forces spot China's biggest aircraft carrier for first time

Sushila Karki, Nepal ex-chief justice

Ex-chief justice Sushila Karki likely to head caretaker govt in Nepal

US navy, US army, US denfse

Officials clear US Naval Academy building after threat reports, one injured

Topics : Dallas attacks Texas People of Indian origin BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon