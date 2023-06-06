close

Instagram story icon's size suddenly gets huge, users vent on social media

A number of Instagram users are reporting that the icon for their Stories feature has suddenly gotten much bigger

IANS New Delhi
Meta, Facebook, Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
A number of Instagram users are reporting that the icon for their Stories feature has suddenly gotten much bigger.

Several users have taken to social media to express their displeasure after the app's story icon suddenly got bigger.

"Did instagram get an update why are the story icons HUGE," a user tweeted.

"Everytime instagram updates it becomes a progressively worse app because why are the story icons now MASSIVE," another user wrote.

One more user said" "Whoever made the instagram story icons bigger, make them smaller again please. Also Stream schedule going up later today!".

Showing dissatisfaction with the new icon size update, a user on Twitter stated that "Is it just me or has the Instagram story icon suddenly blown up in size ? It's looks so disgusting now. Why is Instagram making changes that we don't need".

Meta-owned Instagram has not yet commented on the change to the story icon size. It's possible that the change is simply a glitch, or it's possible that the company is testing out a new design.

In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn't refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

