Here's how Instagram algorithm works for stories, feed, reels, explore

Have you ever questioned why you keep seeing certain posts and stories on Instagram? People have long pondered how the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform's algorithm works.
In a new blog post, the social networking platform has finally explained how posts and stories recommendations work for users.
"We want to do a better job of explaining how Instagram works. There are a lot of misconceptions out there, and we recognise that we can do more to help people, especially creators, understand what we do," Instagram said in a blog post.
How Instagram algorithm works?
The social networking platform stated that it doesn't have a single algorithm that controls what a user sees or doesn't see on Instagram. Instead, it uses a variety of algorithms, processes, and classifiers that are built for its own purpose.
"We want to make the most of people’s time, and we believe that using technology to personalise everyone’s experience is the best way to do that," Instagram added.
Meta-owned platform further explained that each tool, including feed, stories, reels, search and others, has its own algorithm on the app that is tailored based on how people use it.
"People tend to look for their closest friends in stories, use explore to discover new content and creators, and be entertained in Reels. We rank things differently in these different parts of the app, and have added features and controls like close friends, favourites, and following so you can further customise your experience," the photo-sharing platform added.
Then, how does feed ranking operate?
A user's feed is a collection of posts from the accounts they follow on the platform. Instagram populates your feed with content based on posts shared by the users you follow as well as posts from accounts that you may not already be following but that Instagram believes you might find interesting.
"We determine what you might be interested in based on a variety of factors, including what and whom you’ve followed, liked, or engaged with recently," Instagram said.
For the next step, Instagram stores all the information they have about what was posted, the people who made those posts, and user's preferences.
We call these “signals,” and there are thousands of them. They include everything from when a post was shared to whether you’re using a phone or the web to how often you like videos," Instagram said.
What are these signals?
User activity: Posts you've shared, liked, bookmarked, or commented on help us determine what you might be interested in, said Instagram.
Information about the post: These are signals both about how popular a post is, such as how many people have liked it and how quickly people are saving, sharing, and liking posts, as well as less important details about the content itself, such as when it was posted and what location, if any, was attached to it.
Information about the user who posted: This aids Instagram in determining how interesting the user may find the person, and includes signals like how frequently people have interacted with that user over the past few weeks.
User interaction history: This gives the Meta-owned platform a sense of how interested users are in viewing posts from a particular person in general.