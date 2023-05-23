close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

The moves come after crypto exchange FTX began US bankruptcy proceedings last November following a liquidity crisis that prompted intervention from regulators worldwide

Reuters LONDON
Cryptocurrency

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -International securities watchdog IOSCO unveiled on Tuesday the first global approach to regulating cryptoasset and digital markets, drawing on lessons from last year's collapse of the FTX exchange that fuelled concerns over consumer protection.

The industry, which typically only has to comply with anti-money laundering checks, has been calling for a global approach to regulation as different jurisdictions follow their own rules.

The moves come after crypto exchange FTX began U.S. bankruptcy proceedings last November following a liquidity crisis that prompted intervention from regulators worldwide.

Tuesday's recommendations are a "turning point in addressing the very clear and proximate risks to investor protection and market integrity risks," said Jean-Paul Servais, who chairs the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The proposed standards cover dealing with conflicts of interest, market manipulation, cross-border regulatory cooperation, custody of cryptoassets, operational risks, and treatment of retail customers.

Also Read

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

Freezing of Russian Cen bank assets a turning point for dollar's dominance

Analysis: Shock of war hits world economy at the crossroads post-Covid

US theorist to pay $50mn over false claims about 2012 school shooting

Act not enough; women vendors in Nagaland struggle for basic amenities

PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India

Innovation plays critical role in reducing emissions: OPEC Secy Gen

Bakery operators fined $60,480 for exploiting Indian worker in Australia

LIVE: Process to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes at banks begins today

US Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after leak

The 18 measures planned apply long-established safeguards from mainstream markets to eliminate conflicts of interest between the different parts of a crypto transaction.

The watchdog said it aimed to finalise the standards by the end of the year, and expected its 130 members worldwide to use them to plug gaps in their rulebooks promptly.

IOSCO, an umbrella group of regulators such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Japan's Financial Services Agency, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and Germany's BaFin, is canvassing public opinion on the regulations.

The step follows the European Union's finalisation this month of the world's first set of comprehensive rules, piling pressure on Britain, the United States and other countries to come up with their own norms.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cryptocurrency crypto trading

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India

PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney
3 min read

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
2 min read

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

India logs 405 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 7,104

covid, coronavirus, corona
1 min read

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Redmi A2
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Meta hit with record $1.3-billion fine in EU over US data transfers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

JPMorgan sees $3 bn net interest income boost from First Republic deal

JP Morgan Chase & Co
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon