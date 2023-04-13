close

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

The Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch smart TV support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Trusurround

BS Web Team New Delhi
Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Super Plastronics Private Limited, home-grown electronics manufacturer and official brand licensee of Thomson in India, has launched the Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch smart TV at Rs 43,999. Based on Google TV platform, the Oath Pro Max comes with Play Store for TV for apps and Chromecast built-in for casting and screening services.
The Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch smart TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Trusurround. The TV has a 40W Dolby Audio stereo box speaker system, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Wi-Fi.

“This is our third big launch of 2023 and we are extremely elated in extending our portfolio. This TV is packed with top notch features and hardware yet again giving the Indian consumer the opportunity to put their hands on the best of technology & design at an extremely pocket friendly price. We are totally geared up to make 2023 a great success for THOMSON in India and promise to launch many more new products in the months to come,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL.
Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch: Specifications and features
  • Support for multiple adult and child user profiles
  • Support for smart TV apps
  • focus on personalised content
  • Manual and voice controls for smart home devices
  • Personalised home screen for each user
  • Movies and TV series can be saved to profiles from phone
  • The Google TV app can be used to control the TV
  • Smart home controls for lights and cameras
  • Child profiles with content restrictions
  • Personal recommendations for each profile
The Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch TV is available in rose gold color with alloy stand.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

