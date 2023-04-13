SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

The Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch smart TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Trusurround. The TV has a 40W Dolby Audio stereo box speaker system, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Wi-Fi.

Super Plastronics Private Limited, home-grown electronics manufacturer and official brand licensee of Thomson in India, has launched the Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch smart TV at Rs 43,999. Based on Google TV platform, the Oath Pro Max comes with Play Store for TV for apps and Chromecast built-in for casting and screening services.