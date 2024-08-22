Business Standard
International airlines suspend flights amid rising Middle East tensions

International airlines suspend flights amid rising Middle East tensions

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:
 
Aegean Airlines
The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Amman until Sept. 30, Beirut until Oct. 1 and Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.
Air Algerie
The Algerian airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.
 
Airbaltic
Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 25.
 
Air France-KLM

KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct.26. Air France resumed service between Paris and Beirut on Aug.
15 after a two-week suspension.
The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.
 
Air India
The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
 
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.
 
Delta air lines
The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Oct. 31.

Easyjet
The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.
 
Finnair
The Finnish airline continues to not use Iranian airspace, which may extend flight times to and from Doha.
 
Iberia Express
IAG-owned low-cost airline Iberia Express extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until Aug. 25.
 
ITA Airways
Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 26.
 
LOT
The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut until Aug. 26, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.
 
Lufthansa Air
The German airline group, which includes carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Condor and Eurowings, extended its suspension flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and Erbil through Aug. 26.
 
RyanAir
Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept. 30 citing "operational restrictions".
 
Singapore Airlines 
The Singaporean airline stopped flying over Iranian airspace and is using alternative routes.

SunExpress
SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, said in an emailed comment to Reuters that it had suspended flights to Beirut through Dec.17.

Tarom
Romania's flag carrier on Aug. 20 extended the suspension of flights to Beirut until Sept. 2, while temporarily resuming flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Aug. 23.
 
United Airlines
The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future. It had suspended daily service between Newark, New Jersey and Tel Aviv on July 31 citing security reasons.
 
Vueling
Spanish low-cost airline Vueling, owned by IAG, cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Oct. 26.
 
Lebanese Airspace alerts
Britain advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity".



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

