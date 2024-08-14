Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Brent oil broadly steady at $80 as fears over West Asia conflict ease

Brent oil broadly steady at $80 as fears over West Asia conflict ease

Brent crude futures slipped 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $80.59 a barrel by 1057 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 19 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $78.16 per barrel

Photo: Bloomberg

Signs of healthier US demand had supported prices in earlier trading. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday, as concerns that conflict may spread in the Middle East and threaten production in one of the world's major regions for crude production eased slightly.
Brent crude futures slipped 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $80.59 a barrel by 1057 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 19 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $78.16 per barrel.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
After hitting a seven-month low of $76.30 at the beginning of last week, Brent rose more than 3 per cent on Monday to cap a five-day run of gains, closing at $82.30 a barrel.
"The recent rally in crude came to a halt yesterday with prices falling back as fears of a retaliatory attack on Israel by Iran receded, with the risk premium slashed," said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.
Iran had vowed a severe response to the killing of the leader of Hamas late last month. Three senior Iranian officials have said that only a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement but it is fighting in Gaza against Hamas after the group attacked Israel in October. To counter Iran, the United States Navy has deployed warships and a submarine to the Middle East.
"The extent of Iran's reprisal, as well as Israel's response, will likely determine whether the current conflict in the Middle East broadens into a regional conflict," said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

More From This Section

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto raises $340 mn in Series G funding, valuation shoots to $5 bn

Cloud technology

Cloud adoption surpassing AI; investments on rise, finds Wipro report

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal CM Sukhu announces projects worth Rs 696 cr to boost tourism

mining

India to open its 1st lithium mines in Chhattisgarh after GSI confirmation

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Also hindering oil price gains, the International Energy Agency trimmed on Tuesday its 2025 estimate for oil demand growth, citing the impact of a weakened Chinese economy on consumption. That came after OPEC cut expected demand for 2024 for similar reasons.
Signs of healthier US demand had supported prices in earlier trading.
"The American Petroleum Institute reported a significant drawdown in US crude inventories of 5.2 million barrels, far more than a forecasted decline of 2 million. The data signalled that oil demand remains healthy," said Danish Lim, investment analyst at Phillip Nova.
Official US government data from the Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of gains as demand rises

crude oil

Prices for Brent crude above $87, sets highest levels since April

crude oil

Crude Oil: Check key trading strategy on June 13, target price and more

ship crude oil

Crude oil strategy for June 11: Trend remains weak, WTI eyes support at $76

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Reliance Industries starts trading US oil setting Brent benchmark

Topics : Brent oil Crude Oil Price West Asia Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon