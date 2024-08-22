Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Russia begins to install concrete shelters in Kursk amid Ukrainian attacks

Russia begins to install concrete shelters in Kursk amid Ukrainian attacks

Smirnov published a photograph of one of the concrete structures being delivered by truck, city of Kursk has a population of around 450,000 people

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Representative Image: Shutterstock

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities in Russia's western Kursk region have begun installing concrete shelters to help protect civilians amid an ongoing Ukrainian incursion, the acting regional governor said on Thursday.
 
Russian forces have been fighting Ukrainian troops in Kursk, which borders Ukraine, since Aug. 6, when thousands of Kyiv's troops smashed through the border, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"On my instructions, the administration of the city of Kursk has identified key points for the placement of concrete modular shelters in crowded places," Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram. Some 60 bus stations would be equipped with the shelters, he said.
 
Smirnov published a photograph of one of the concrete structures being delivered by truck. The city of Kursk has a population of around 450,000 people.
 
The governor said the shelters would be erected in two other towns, Zheleznogorsk and Kurchatov. The latter is home to the Kursk nuclear power plant, which Russia has accused Ukraine of planning to attack, something Kyiv has denied.
 
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is scheduled to visit the plant at the end of August.
 

More From This Section

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to boost tourism, approves free tourist visas for 35 countries

china Flag, China

What you need to know about China's widening probe of European imports

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli tanks push deeper into central, southern Gaza, as Biden urges peace

Bangladesh Flag

B'desh to tame inflation by interest rate hike of 9% in coming days: Report

France, France election

French economy gets boost in August from 2024 Olympics, PMI shows

Separately, a Russian official said on Thursday that Moscow's forces had prevented Ukrainian troops from piercing the border in the western Bryansk region, about 240 km (150 miles) from the site of the battles in Kursk.
 
Meanwhile, Russian forces are pressing ahead with their own offensive in eastern Ukraine as they seek to take full control of the Donetsk region.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Poorly trained recruits contribute to loss of Ukraine territory: Commanders

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia neutralises largest drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces

Train Force One

PM Modi to travel to Ukraine on armoured 'Train Force One'; check features

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi Ukraine visit: From agenda to Russia ties, all you need to know

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon