World Heart Day 2023: Date, theme, importance, celebration, facts

World Heart day is celebrated every year on 29 September 2023 and it motives to bring issues to light about the heart wellbeing and how individuals can go to preventive measures to avoid any cardiovascular infections.

The day is celebrated by different hospitals, government bodies and health associations coordinating that arrange exercises and awareness occasions universally to bring issues to light about the heart diseases.

Since cardiovascular illnesses, including heart illness and stroke, are the main sources of death globally, this is a suggestion to everybody all over the planet to deal with their hearts and the current year's campaign centers around the fundamental step of knowing our hearts first.

World Heart day 2023: Theme

The World Heart Day 2023 theme is "Use Heart, Know Heart."

Use heart: It implies utilizing the heart emoticon for promoting the theme and its importance. The World Heart Federation makes reference to that emoticons are one of the most well known types of communication today that can assist with holding individuals' attention and rise above language barriers.

Know heart: With 'know heart,' the theme needs to empower people to take command over their prosperity as information about heart health is restricted. Thus, when you know your heart more, you can care more for it.

Also Read What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah Independence Day 2023: Here are top 10 highlights of PM Modi's I-Day speech Don't miss a beat: Heart ailments in young women on the rise, shows data World Rabies Day 2023: Date, theme, history, importance, crucial facts GIS, remote sensing key to battling vector-borne diseases, say experts Over 6 of every 10 cancer deaths in Indian women were preventable: Lancet New National Medical Commission tag no game changer for medical students

What is the importance of World Heart day?

As per the World Heart Federation, “World Heart Day informs people around the globe that CVD, including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives each year, and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD".

Its purpose is to educate individuals that by controlling risk factors, for example unhealthy eating, tobacco use, and physical inactivity, something like 80% of unexpected losses are from heart disease and stroke could be stayed away."

What is the history behind the heart day?

Heart Day was founded by the World Heart Federation (WHF) in 2000 to inform everyone about heart problems and stroke, which are the world's leading reasons for death. The WHF, alongside different governments and associations, wanted to focus on the significance of keeping a healthy heart through control of risk factors and prevention.

Heart day 2023: Celebration

• Wear Red- Inspire employees to wear red dress or accessories to the workplace on World Heart Day to show their help for heart health.

• Educational Workshops- Arrange seminars or workshops on heart health. Welcome healthcare experts to talk about the significance of diet, exercise, regular check-ups and stress management.

• Health checkup- Arrange an on site health checkup like blood pressure checks and cholesterol tests. This can assist employees become more aware of their heart wellbeing.

• Fundraising for cause- Consider coordinating a charity occasion or fundraiser drive to help associations devoted to heart health and research.

• Challenges- Make office challenges in regards with heart health like you could have a step- counting challenge or a "no sugar" challenge for seven days.

5 Fun facts about Heart day

Size and Weight-The human heart is generally the size of a shut fist and weighs around 250-350 grams (8-12 ounces). But, the size and weight can differ from one individual to another.

Heart Rate- An average adult's heart beats can be around 60 to 100 times per minute at rest. The heart rate changes in view of variables like physicality and emotional state.

Blood Pumping- The heart pumps every year around 2,000 gallons (or 7,500 liters) of blood through the circulatory system.

Electrical System- The heart has an electrical system that controls the heartbeat. This electrical framework creates electrical impulses to direct the heart's rhythm and guarantee the organized contraction of its chambers.

Blood Vessels- The human heart is associated with a tremendous network of blood vessels. Arteries have oxygen-rich blood from the heart, while veins take oxygen-bad blood back to the heart. Coronary arteries supply blood to the heart muscle itself.