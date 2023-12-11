Sensex (0.15%)
International Mountain Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

International Mountain Day is a yearly celebration designated by the Unified Nations General Assembly. Since 2003, it has been observed annually to emphasise the importance of mountains in our lives

mountains

International Mountain Day 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
International Mountain Day is celebrated yearly on December 11, bringing issues to light about the significance of mountains and the need to restore their ecosystems. The day features the crucial role mountains play in our lives and the need to safeguard them. This year, activities that encourage mountain resilience and climate change adaptation are the primary focus.
Mountains are our regular gems. Also, they are home to 15% of the global population, have around 50% of the biodiversity hotspots of the world, and provide fresh water to the everyday existence of half of mankind to support farming, clean energy and medicines.
International Mountain Day 2023: Theme

The theme of International Mountain Day for 2023 is “Restoring Mountain Ecosystems”. The intention behind choosing this theme is to raise awareness about the fragile ecosystems of the mountains and call for nature-based solutions, best practices and investments that build resilience, reduce vulnerability and increase the ability of mountains to adapt to daily threats and extreme climatic events, according to the UN.  

International Mountain Day: History

The historical concept behind International Mountain Day traces back to 1992 when Agenda 21 i.e. "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development" of Chapter 13 was taken on by the United Nations during its Conference on Environment and Development.
While it was a significant achievement in the history of mountain development, it was declared officially by the UN General Assembly, the UN International Year of Mountains. From that point forward, each year, the day has been commemorated worldwide with a specific theme.

International Mountain Day: Importance

International Mountain Day is conducted in the field of sustainability and conservation. On this day, different bodies take part in various occasions pointed towards the development and protection of mountains, while likewise raising awareness about the significance and the dangers that are faced by mountains.
The day also focuses on the significance of mountain conservation for sustainable development. That being said, while mountains hold the most extreme significance for a huge number of individuals living in the lowlands, they are likewise a primary source of the world's crucial rivers.

International Mountain Day: Quotes

After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.
Mountains inspire us to always be strong. Mountains motivate us to stand tall against all our problems. Let us save our mountains.
Without mountains, life will not be the same because Earth will not be the same. The onus of protecting them lies on us. Happy International Mountain Day.
They are the ones who protect us and stand tall, and thus we must save them for when we need them.
Mountains need to be protected because they are losing their identity with climate change.


First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

