Internet in space: Polaris Dawn tests Starlink's laser-powered project

Internet in space: Polaris Dawn tests Starlink's laser-powered project

Four astronauts aboard the Polaris Dawn mission successfully tested laser-powered internet in space by sharing photographs of the mission

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

In a groundbreaking leap for space technology, the Polaris Dawn mission successfully tested Starlink’s laser-powered internet in orbit. Astronauts aboard the mission in space accessed high-speed internet.

On September 12, Polaris Dawn made history with the first private spacewalk, followed by another groundbreaking feat in communications — sending a post on X (formerly Twitter) directly from orbit using SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites.
Polaris, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Hello Earth — We are so grateful for all the support! Please enjoy two recent photos from our mission and stay tuned for our next message sent to you from space over a beam of Starlink laser light — Crew of Polaris Dawn.”
 

How does the laser-powered internet work in orbit?


Rather than relying on earth-based stations to relay signals, satellites use lasers to communicate directly with one another — similar to subspace relays, but in reality.

This technology enables data to be transmitted at the speed of light in space, setting the stage for quicker, uninterrupted communication during future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

It marks the advent of ultra-fast space internet, eliminating delays and unlocking new possibilities for space exploration.

First-ever civilian spacewalk


SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission on Thursday made history by conducting the first civilian spacewalk. This remarkable achievement occurred during a five-day mission, which kicked off on September 10, with the launch of the Crew Dragon capsule from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre. The mission was funded by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, who also took on the role of mission commander.

The Polaris Dawn mission was crewed by four private astronauts: Jared Isaacman, pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet, along with mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both SpaceX engineers. The launch occurred at the iconic Launch Complex 39A, the very location where the Apollo 11 mission lifted off, marking humanity's first journey to the moon.

The Polaris Dawn mission aims to evaluate procedures and technologies for future space exploration. The crew's successful spacewalk signals progress for space travel advancements and highlights the expanding capabilities of private companies like SpaceX. 

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

