Unique 600kg-floral Onam tribute honours UAE's spirit of generosity

In a heartfelt tribute to the UAE's values and the spirit of the harvest festival of Onam, healthcare workers at a hospital in Abu Dhabi have created a special pookkalam, a traditional Malayali floral carpet, with 600 kg of flowers flown in from India. This year's floral display at Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City (BMC) symbolised the UAE's focus on tolerance, generosity, peace, sustainability and innovation, while also embracing the spirit of Onam, a festival known for its message of togetherness. The giant pookkalam, made with 600 kg of fresh flowers flown in from India, was arranged by over 100 healthcare workers in the atrium of BMC, the flagship hospital of Burjeel Holdings.

Onam is more than just a festival for us; it is a time to reflect on the values of togetherness and community. This year, we wanted our floral carpet to not only symbolise Onam but also reflect the values that the UAE stands for," said Dr Sanjay Kumar, Chief Human Resources Officer of Burjeel Holdings.

"It's a celebration of both our cultures and shared ideals, especially in a year where the UAE has demonstrated incredible kindness through initiatives like the visa amnesty, Kumar said.

The visa amnesty programme, launched recently, allows individuals to regularise their visa status without incurring overstay fines or administrative fees, underscoring the country's spirit of generosity and tolerance.

Though Onam is traditionally marked by grand celebrations at BMC, this year's festivities were subdued in remembrance of the recent landslides in Wayanad in Kerala.

The floral carpet stood as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective strength and served as a reminder of how people come together in times of crisis, much like the global and local communities rallied to help during the Wayanad landslides.