PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat & Odisha for key development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the states of Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha from September 15 to September 17 to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various development projects.

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on September 15

On September 15, Prime Minister Modi will visit Jharkhand. At 10AM, he will inaugurate the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station. Following this, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for several railway projects valued over Rs 660 crore. Additionally, he will distribute sanction letters to 20,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Tatanagar.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling project, an extension of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single line and part of the Rourkela-Gomoh route that connects through Ranchi, Muri, and Chandrapura stations. Additionally, he will also launch six new Vande Bharat trains.

PM to visit Gujarat on September 16





PM Modi will also launch the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, taking a ride from Section 1 to the GIFT City Metro station. Later, he will oversee the inauguration and foundation laying for multiple development projects in Ahmedabad, valued over Rs 8,000 crore. These include the expansion of railway lines, infrastructure improvements, and solar energy projects. On September 16, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar, followed by the inauguration of the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Single Window IT System (SWITS) by the International Financial Services Centres Authority, aimed at simplifying financial services. Additionally, PM Modi will approve the construction of over 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, release the first tranche of funding for these homes, and commence new construction projects under the PMAY scheme in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi to visit Odisha on September 17

On September 17, PM Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar. He will lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure and promote regional growth.

A highlight of the Odisha visit will be the launch of ‘SUBHADRA’, a significant women-centric scheme providing financial support to over 10 million women.

PM Modi will also release the first installment of aid to nearly 1.3 million beneficiaries under PMAY-G and launch the Awaas+ 2024 App, which will aid in surveying additional households.