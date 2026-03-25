US bases closure, sanctions relief: What is Iran demanding from Trump?

Iran has outlined a series of sweeping demands, ranging from shutting down US military bases in the Gulf region to lifting sanctions, in response to a 15-point ceasefire plan proposed by US President Donald Trump

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the demands are driven by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has consolidated power within Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

What are Iran’s key demands?

As per the report, Iran has laid out the following conditions:

Closure of all American military bases in the Gulf and reparations for attacks on Iran

A new order for the Strait of Hormuz allowing Iran to collect transit fees

Guarantees that the war will not restart, along with the lifting of all sanctions

An end to Israel’s strikes on Iran-aligned militias, including Hezbollah

Permitting Iran to retain its missile programme without negotiations or limits

The Trump administration appears unwilling to accept Tehran’s demands, describing them as “ridiculous and unrealistic".

What is in Trump’s 15-point ceasefire plan?

The Trump administration had proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, according to The New York Times. The proposal was conveyed through intermediaries from Pakistan, which has also offered to host renewed talks.

ALSO READ: What is the 15-point plan given by US to Iran to end the West Asia war? However, there is still uncertainty over whether Israel is aligned with the proposal.

Though the full plan is not yet available, the plan mainly on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, including ending uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. It also addresses maritime access, particularly reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite diplomatic efforts, there appears to be no immediate end to the conflict, which has now entered its fourth week.

Meanwhile, an Iranian military spokesperson mocked US ceasefire efforts, questioning Washington’s seriousness. "Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?" said the spokesperson, reported Associated Press.

"Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you. Not now, not ever," he added.