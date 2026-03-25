Liquid calories: How juices, shakes and drinks may be harming your health

You may be watching what you eat, counting calories and choosing healthier meals, yet the scale refuses to budge. The missing piece, doctors say, may be what you drink. From fruit juices and smoothies to protein shakes and sugary beverages, liquid calories often slip under the radar, and quietly add up, affecting metabolism, weight and long-term health.

Unlike a plate of food, drinks rarely feel indulgent, and because most are marketed as healthy or convenient, many people assume they are harmless. However, experts warn that these 'liquid calories' can disrupt the body’s natural balance in ways that are easy to overlook.

Why liquid calories behave differently

“Liquid calories are metabolised differently from solid foods because they empty from the stomach faster and trigger weaker satiety signals,” explains Dr G Krishna Mohan Reddy, senior consultant physician and diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. “As a result, people often consume more total calories without feeling full.”

This difference is crucial. Solid foods require chewing and take longer to digest, which allows the body to register fullness. Liquids, on the other hand, are consumed quickly and absorbed rapidly.

Divya Jain, senior dietician at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, adds that liquid calories “skip a lot of the body’s natural regulation mechanisms", meaning they do not curb hunger effectively. As a result, even if your calorie intake appears controlled, your metabolism may not respond in alignment.

The invisible calorie problem

Many people simply do not count what they drink. This is not just oversight, but a psychological gap.

“Drinks are not psychologically perceived as ‘food’,” says Dr Reddy, adding that liquids produce weaker satiety signals, so the brain fails to register them as significant energy sources. This makes calories from juices, sugary drinks and even café beverages feel almost invisible.

Jain echoes this, noting that drinks, especially those labelled as healthy, are often seen as safe because they do not make you feel full, people end up consuming more than they realise across the day.

Are juices and smoothies really healthy?

Juices and smoothies are often marketed as nutritious, but the reality depends on how they are consumed.

Juicing removes much of the fibre that slows sugar absorption

Smoothies retain fibre but can still be high in calories if portions are large

Added sugars or syrups increase the overall calorie load

Frequent intake can lead to spikes and crashes in blood sugar

A study published last year in the journal Advances in Nutrition found that drinking fruit juice, even 100 per cent pure juice, was associated with a 5 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes for every 8-ounce (230 ml) serving consumed daily.

“Whole fruits remain the better option, as their intact fibre supports satiety, steadier glucose control, and healthier weight management,” says Dr Reddy.

Jain adds that even natural drinks, when consumed in excess, can contribute to weight gain because the sugar is absorbed more quickly without fibre.

Hunger, satiety and overeating

One of the biggest concerns with liquid calories is how they affect hunger signals.

They do not activate appetite-regulating hormones effectively

Hunger returns sooner compared to solid meals

People often consume them alongside meals, not instead of them

This leads to higher total calorie intake over the day

“People are less likely to compensate by eating less later,” explains Dr Reddy. Over time, this pattern can lead to gradual weight gain, even if meals themselves seem balanced.

Jain points out that this combination, where hunger remains and calorie intake rises, creates the perfect conditions for weight gain if sustained over time.

Long-term health risks

Regular consumption of high-calorie beverages does more than just add inches to the waistline. It can have serious consequences, like -

Increased risk of obesity

Higher likelihood of insulin resistance

Greater chances of developing type 2 diabetes

Fat accumulation in the liver, leading to fatty liver disease

“Frequent intake causes repeated blood sugar and insulin spikes, which can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Reddy. He adds that excess sugar is eventually converted into liver fat, raising the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Jain notes that consistently elevated insulin levels can disrupt overall metabolic balance, making it harder for the body to regulate weight and energy.

What you can do instead

Reducing hidden liquid calories does not require drastic changes, but it does require awareness.

Replace sugary drinks with water or naturally infused water

Choose unsweetened tea or coffee over sweetened options

Limit portion sizes of juices and café beverages

Prefer whole fruits instead of fruit juices

Prepare smoothies at home with balanced ingredients

Read nutrition labels and track beverage intake

“Even minor changes in the options of our drinks could go a long way in helping us maintain a healthy weight and enhancing our metabolism over the years,” says Jain.

Dr Reddy also emphasises that simple swaps, such as cutting down added sugars and choosing whole foods, can significantly reduce excess calorie intake without compromising nutrition.