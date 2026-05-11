Iran describes its proposal to end war with US as legitimate, generous
Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused US of 'upholding unreasonable and one-sided demands'
Reuters Dubai
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Iran's proposal to end war with the US and reopen the Strait of Hormuz was legitimate and generous, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that the US continues to uphold unreasonable and one-sided demands.
"Our demand is legitimate: demanding an end to the war, lifting the (US) blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in banks due to US pressure," Baghaei said.
"Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the region and Lebanon were other demands of Iran, which are considered a generous and responsible offer for regional security."
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST