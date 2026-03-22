Iran's death toll in ongoing war now over 1,500: State broadcaster

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Iran during the war, the state broadcaster said late Saturday, citing the health ministry. Residents said Iran's capital saw heavy airstrikes as they marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran targeted a joint UK-US military base in the Indian Ocean, and Iran's main nuclear enrichment site was struck again, as the war in the West Asia entered its fourth week. Iran's attack on the Diego Garcia base -- 4,000 km away -- suggested Tehran has missiles that can go farther than previously acknowledged, or that it had used its space programme for an improvised launch.

The US and Israel have offered shifting rationales for the war, from hoping to foment an uprising that topples Iran's leadership to eliminating its nuclear and missile programmes and its support for armed proxies. There have been no signs of an uprising, while internet restrictions limit information from Iran.

The war's effects are felt far beyond the West Asia, raising food and fuel prices.

It is not clear how much damage Iran has sustained in the US and Israeli strikes that began February 28 -- or even who is truly in charge. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since being named to the role.