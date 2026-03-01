Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / New leadership council has begun work after Khamenei killing: Iran Prez

New leadership council has begun work after Khamenei killing: Iran Prez

Pezeshkian made the comment in a prerecorded message aired on Iranian state television Sunday

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

File Photo: President Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian says a new leadership council "has begun its work" after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes.

Pezeshkian made the comment in a prerecorded message aired on Iranian state television Sunday.

Pezeshkian is one of three officials on the council. The other two are Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, head of the judiciary, and Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.  Iran's foreign minister says new supreme leader will be chosen in 'one or two days'  Iran's foreign minister says a new supreme leader will be chosen in "one or two days." Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was speaking to the Al Jazeera network on Sunday, a day after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US and Israeli strikes. 

 

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

