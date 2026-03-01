West Asia crisis: Indian tour operators flag rise in booking cancellations
The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Sunday reported a noticeable rise in booking cancellations and rescheduling requests, particularly for sectors connecting India with Europe via major Gulf hubs, due to airspace restrictions arising from the West Asia crisis.
IATO President Ravi Gosain told PTI that travel agents across the country are working closely with airlines and overseas partners to minimise inconvenience to passengers by facilitating re-bookings, refunds, and alternate routings.
"While there is short-term uncertainty, we expect the situation to stabilise, and travellers are being advised to stay in touch with their agents and avoid panic cancellations, as airlines are offering suitable options in most cases," he said.
The conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has resulted in multiple airspace closures in the West Asia, massively disrupting flight operations.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 3:49 PM IST