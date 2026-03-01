Three people dead, 14 others injured after shooting at bar in Austin
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in city's entertainment district
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in the city's entertainment district.
When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then "returned fire, killing the suspect." EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST