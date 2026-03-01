Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Three people dead, 14 others injured after shooting at bar in Austin

Three people dead, 14 others injured after shooting at bar in Austin

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in city's entertainment district

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

AP Austin (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Authorities say three people were killed, and 14 others were wounded after a shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a press conference early Sunday that police received a call for reports of a "male shooting" at Buford's, a popular beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and then "returned fire, killing the suspect." EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. Of those injured, three were in critical condition.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Iran names third member to leadership council that will govern the country

crude oil, oil

OPEC+ to lift oil output slightly even as Iran crisis disrupts shipments

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Killing of Khamenei cynical violation of human morality, int'l law: Putin

US President Donald Trump

Trump talks of regime change in Iran, but history shows it is very hard

hotel booking, hotel stocks, booking

West Asia crisis: Indian tour operators flag rise in booking cancellations

Topics : Austin shooting Shooting US Shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictIND vs WI T20 WC Pitch ReportPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance