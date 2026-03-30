Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it will target US, Israeli officials' homes
Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that this decision has been made after the US and Israel have targeted residential homes of Iranians in various cities across Iran
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Iran's joint military command spokesperson declared on Sunday that the private residences of US and Israeli officials have now become legitimate targets for Iran, as the war in West Asia enters its first month and continues to widen across the region.
The threat was aimed at United States and Israeli military and political officials living in West Asia, including Israel.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that this decision has been made after the US and Israel have targeted residential homes of Iranians in various cities across Iran.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:53 AM IST