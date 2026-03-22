Sunday, March 22, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran says Hormuz open to all expect enemy-linked ships amid US threat

Iran says Hormuz open to all expect enemy-linked ships amid US threat

The threat of Iranian attacks during the US-Israeli war on Iran has kept most ships from getting through the narrow strait, the conduit for around a fifth of global oil and LNG supplies

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

Tehran was ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organisation to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Strait of Hormuz remains open to all shipping except vessels linked to "Iran's enemies", Iran's representative to the U.N. maritime agency said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump â€‹threatened to target Iranian â€‹power plants if the waterway was not "fully open" within 48 hours. 
The threat of Iranian attacks during the US-Israeli war on Iran has kept most ships from getting through the narrow strait, the conduit for around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, threatening a global energy shock. 
Ali Mousavi said Tehran was ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organisation to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, adding that ships not linked to "Iran's enemies" could pass the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran. 
 
"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," Mousavi said, adding that Israeli and US attacks against Iran were at the "root of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz".  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

Apple CEO praises Chinese developers, partners amid Beijing's pressure

Blackout

Cuba's power grid collapses for third time this month, causing blackout

Giorgia Meloni

Meloni faces major test as Italy holds referendum on judicial overhaul

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

How Ukraine's front line became a testing ground for drone innovation

WHO, World Health Organisation, Bird flu

64 killed, including 13 children in strike on hospital in Sudan: WHO

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis