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Home / World News / Iran reviewing US proposals, says Hormuz curbs to stay till war ends

Iran reviewing US proposals, says Hormuz curbs to stay till war ends

The council said Iran has yet to respond, but further talks would require the US to abandon "excessive demands and adjust its requests to the realities on the ground"

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Representative image from file.

AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

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Iran on saturday said that it is reviewing new proposals put forward by the US.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement that Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, serving as an intermediary, presented the proposals to Iran when he recently visited Tehran, and they were still under review.

It was not revealed what was in the proposals.

The council said Iran has yet to respond, but further talks would require the US to abandon "excessive demands and adjust its requests to the realities on the ground."  It also said that Iran will maintain full control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until "the war fully ends and lasting peace is achieved in the region," adding that it would collect detailed information on passing vessels, issue transit certificates and impose tolls.

 

The council added that it considered the US naval blockade a violation of the ceasefire, and there would be no reopening of the Strait of Hormuz until that was lifted.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that US talks with Iran are going well and that he expects to have more information "by the end of the day".

Trump made the comments Saturday morning during a White House event where he signed an executive order directing the Food and Drug Administration to expedite review of certain psychedelic drugs designed as breakthrough therapy for mental illness.

Trump declined to take reporters' questions about Iran but said, "We have very good conversations going on."  He says Iran "got a little cute," later adding, "They wanted to close up the strait again," referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

"They can't blackmail us," Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions United States Israel Iran Conflict West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

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