Iran sentences two journalists on charges linked to Amini protests

This is a preliminary sentencing that can be appealed in 20 days

Iran sentenced two female journalists to up to seven years in prison for “collaborating” with the United States government among other charges

The two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news of Amini's death for wearing her headscarf too loosely, and Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about her funeral, were sentenced to seven and six years in jail respectively

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Listen to This Article

A court in Iran sentenced two female journalists to up to seven years in prison for “collaborating” with the United States government among other charges, local reports said. Both have been imprisoned for over a year following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.

This is a preliminary sentencing that can be appealed in 20 days. The two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news of Amini's death for wearing her headscarf too loosely, and Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about her funeral, were sentenced to seven and six years in jail respectively, reported the judiciary news website, Mizan on Sunday. Tehran Revolutionary Court charged them with “collaborating with the hostile American government,” “colluding against national security” and “propaganda against the system,” according to Mezan. 
First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

