Indian-American entrepreneur Arun Agarwal named VC of Texas economic body

It said that this appointment underscores Texas's commitment to diversity and highlights the growing influence of Indian Americans

Arun Agarwal

Agarwal will play a crucial part in advancing Governor Abbott's vision of positioning Texas as a global economic leader. Image: X

Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dallas-based Indian American entrepreneur Arun Agarwal as the vice chairman of the Texas Economic Development Corporation's (TEDC) board of directors.
A key public-private partnership with the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism, TEDC is responsible for marketing Texas as the top US state for business, both domestically and globally, according to a statement from the Governor's office.
It said that this appointment underscores Texas's commitment to diversity and highlights the growing influence of Indian American leaders in major economic roles.
Agarwal's extensive experience in business, philanthropy, and international relations is expected to further elevate Texas's standing as a global economic powerhouse, the statement said.
As the CEO of Nextt, Agarwal oversees a diverse portfolio that spans textiles, cotton trading, real estate, and sports management. He is also the chairman of the National Cricket League (NCL), USA, a new initiative that has quickly gained recognition.
Additionally, he serves as co-chair of the Indian American CEO Council, President of the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board, and is a board member of several prestigious organizations, including the US India Friendship Council, the University of Texas executive board, Texas Tech Innovation HUB, and the MD Anderson Board of Visitors.

Agarwal holds an MBA from IMT, Ghaziabad, a Master's in computer information systems from Southern New Hampshire University, and an advanced certificate in International Business from Harvard University.
About his new role as Vice Chairman of the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) Board of Directors, Agarwal said, "I am honoured to take on this role and drive forward Texas's ambitious economic goals. I look forward to leveraging our state's diverse talent and global connections to drive economic growth and enhance Texas's prominence on the world stage."

Most recently, he led a successful delegation trip to India alongside Governor Abbott, strengthening economic ties between Texas and India.
In his new role, Agarwal will play a crucial part in advancing Governor Abbott's vision of positioning Texas as a global economic leader.

Topics : Indian American Texas United States

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

