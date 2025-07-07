Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthis; rebels retaliate

Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthis; rebels retaliate

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif, which are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime

US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping

The attacks came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel

AP Dubai (UAE)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel's military launched airstrikes early Monday targeting ports and facilities held by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with the rebels responding with missile fire targeting Israel.

The attacks came after a suspected Houthi attack targeting a ship in the Red Sea that caught fire and took on water, later forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi-held ports at Hodeida, Ras Isa and Salif.

These ports are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are employed to carry out terrorist operations against the state of Israel and its allies, the Israeli military said.

 

The Houthis then responded with an apparent missile attack on Israel. The Israeli military said it attempted to intercept the missile, but it appeared to make impact, though there were no immediate reports of injuries from the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin calls for expanding use of national currencies among Brics nations

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asia stocks fall on US tariff uncertainty, oil slips on Opec+ move

Boats sit after being washed ashore following deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025

Texas floods: Toll rises to 82 as sheriff says 10 campers still missing

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump eyes trade deals before deadline, but hints at more time for talks

Brics, Brics Summit

Decade-old Brics ambition to push local currency remains a pipe dream

Topics : Middle East Israel-Palestine israel Yemen Yemen war Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon