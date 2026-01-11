Israel on high alert over possible US intervention in Iran amid protests
President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days and warned Iran's rulers against using force against demonstrators
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Israel is on high alert for the possibility of any US intervention in Iran as authorities there confront the biggest anti-government protests in years, according to three Israeli â sources with knowledge of the matter.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days and warned Iran's rulers against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said the US stands ready to help.
The sources, who were present for Israeli security consultations over the weekend, did not elaborate on what Israel's high-alert footing meant in practice. Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June.
In a phone call on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu â and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source who was present for the conversation. A US official confirmed the two men spoke but did not say what topics they discussed.
More From This Section
Topics : israel US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 11:46 AM IST