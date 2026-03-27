Israel's defence minister warns attacks on Iran 'will escalate, expand'
Israel Katz made the comment in a statement noting that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "warned the Iranian terrorist regime to stop firing missiles at the civilian population in Israel"
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Israel's defence minister said on Friday that Israeli attacks on Iran "will escalate and expand." Israel Katz made the comment in a statement noting that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "warned the Iranian terrorist regime to stop firing missiles at the civilian population in Israel." "Despite the warnings, the firing continues - and therefore (Israeli military) attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating weapons against Israeli citizens," Katz said.
"They will pay heavy, increasing prices for this war crime.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 5:05 PM IST