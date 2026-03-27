Israel's defence minister warns attacks on Iran 'will escalate, expand'

Israel's defence minister said on Friday that Israeli attacks on Iran "will escalate and expand." Israel Katz made the comment in a statement noting that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "warned the Iranian terrorist regime to stop firing missiles at the civilian population in Israel." "Despite the warnings, the firing continues - and therefore (Israeli military) attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating weapons against Israeli citizens," Katz said.

"They will pay heavy, increasing prices for this war crime.