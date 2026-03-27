Trump wants his name on every dollar. Why signatories on currency matter

US President Donald Trump ’s desire to break away from the established systems seems to find no end in sight. In a latest disruptive move, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday (March 26) that the American currency will start featuring Trump’s signature from July 4, a day when the US will celebrate its 250th Independence Day anniversary.

Across most economies, the signatures on banknotes are not decorative, but represent institutional accountability, legal backing and the credibility of the issuing authority.

What has been the global precedent on currency signatures

In the United States, paper currency has historically carried two signatures, that of the Treasury secretary and the treasurer. Sitting presidents do not sign currency notes. And this convention has remained intact for decades, even as designs and security features have greatly evolved.

For instance, current US dollar notes carry the signature of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent alongside the treasurer’s signature. The faces on the notes, such as George Washington or Abraham Lincoln, are symbolic, but the signatures denote legal authority.

Globally, the practice is similar. In the United Kingdom, Bank of England notes carry the signature of the governor. In the euro area, notes bear the signature of the president of the European Central Bank. The underlying principle is consistent: the signatory is the official responsible for issuing the currency.

Why is the central bank or treasury signature important

A banknote is, in effect, a promissory instrument. Historically, it represented a promise to pay the bearer a certain value, often in gold or silver. While modern fiat currencies are no longer convertible into commodities, the legal structure continues.

The signature mainly fulfils the essential role of providing legal validity, accountability, and trust. It indicates that it is issued under statutory powers, and the signatory is not an individual but an official responsible for the issuance of money. The currency is not tied to political leadership.

What India follows on currency signatures

India follows a central bank-led model where every banknote issued in the country carries the signature of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The note also includes a statutory promise: “I promise to pay the bearer the sum of…”, signed by the governor. This is rooted in the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, which gives the central bank the sole authority to issue banknotes.

How did signatures on currency originate

The practice of including signatures on currency can be traced back to the early development of paper money in Europe, specifically in the 17th century.

It is important to remember that early banknotes were not the fiat money that we know today but were rather a form of notes of promise/agreement issued by the banks. And in it, the Bank of England, which was established in 1694, was a major player in the formal development of the system.

Early banknotes had the handwritten signature of the bank officials, which was meant to authenticate the notes and ensure that the issuing bank promised to pay the bearer a specified amount of money, usually in gold or silver. During that period, forgery was a major problem, and the signature was a security feature as well as a legal certification.

As the technology for printing evolved and the world moved towards a more standardised form of currency, the handwritten signature was replaced by the printed version, but the practice of including a signatory remained the same.

What does a signature on currency notes signify today

In practical terms, a signature does not affect the spending power of a note. A Rs 100 note or a $100 bill derives its value from the economic system and legal framework backing it, not from the identity of the signatory.

However, the signature is a marker of institutional continuity. Even as governments change, central banks provide stability in monetary systems. That is why, in most jurisdictions, currency design avoids associating active political leaders with issuance authority.

It also has operational relevance. When a new governor or treasury secretary takes office, newly printed notes reflect updated signatures. Older notes remain valid, underscoring that the system, not the individual.